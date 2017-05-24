More Videos

  • Chiefs Dee Ford on offseason training, new celebration rules and his goals

    Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford visits with The Kansas City Star's Terez Paylor following the Chiefs organized team activities on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Apologies for the wind noise.)

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor spoke with Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt live on Facebook after Wednesday's practice at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility. Terez also spoke with Blair Kerkhoff of The Star about the progress of the team's 2017 draft picks.