Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on Tuesday clarified comments he made last week when he said he thought the Chiefs are "committed to me through this year.” John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on Tuesday clarified comments he made last week when he said he thought the Chiefs are "committed to me through this year.” John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

May 23, 2017 5:56 PM

Five players watch Chiefs’ first offseason practice

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

Five Chiefs were present on the field for the first of 10 voluntary offseason practices on Tuesday but did not participate: tight end Travis Kelce, outside linebacker Tamba Hali, inside linebacker Derrick Johnson, left guard Parker Ehinger and outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas.

Kelce, 25, is entering his fifth season. He had offseason shoulder surgery and might be able to do some light work before training camp.

Hali, 33, is entering his 12th season. He has balky knees so the staff allows him to rest this time of year.

Johnson, 34, is entering his 13th season. He’s recovering from a torn Achilles but remains optimistic that he’ll be ready for training camp.

Ehinger, 24, is a second-year pro. He’s recovering from a season-ending knee injury, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid already said he won’t participate in anything before training camp.

Nicolas, 24, is a second-year pro. He’s recovering from a torn patellar tendon and he also won’t participate in anything before camp.

Etc.

Receiver Seantavius Jones switched his number from 15 to 81.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs Jeremy Maclin on marriage and paying attention to details

View More Video

Sports Videos