Five players watch Chiefs’ first offseason practice

Five Chiefs were present on the field for the first of 10 voluntary offseason practices on Tuesday but did not participate: tight end Travis Kelce, outside linebacker Tamba Hali, inside linebacker Derrick Johnson, left guard Parker Ehinger and outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas.

Kelce, 25, is entering his fifth season. He had offseason shoulder surgery and might be able to do some light work before training camp.

Hali, 33, is entering his 12th season. He has balky knees so the staff allows him to rest this time of year.

Johnson, 34, is entering his 13th season. He’s recovering from a torn Achilles but remains optimistic that he’ll be ready for training camp.

Ehinger, 24, is a second-year pro. He’s recovering from a season-ending knee injury, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid already said he won’t participate in anything before training camp.

Nicolas, 24, is a second-year pro. He’s recovering from a torn patellar tendon and he also won’t participate in anything before camp.

Receiver Seantavius Jones switched his number from 15 to 81.