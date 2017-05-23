QB Alex Smith doesn't feel his days with Chiefs are numbered

More Videos

Inside the Vicis Zero1 helmet, designed to reduce concussions

Chiefs' Chiefs Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions

KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid on starters' playing time at Seattle

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith

Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Rakeem Nunez-Roches added 25 pounds this offseason

Update on Chiefs rookie linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon's development

KC venues, festivals weather a summer of storms

Take a bumpy ride with hurricane hunters flying through hurricane Harvey

Congressman Kevin Yoder faces questions on President Trump and health care during town hall meeting

'I'm not surprised by the gesture,' Lebanon coach says of Justin Britt

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on Tuesday clarified comments he made last week when he said he thought the Chiefs are "committed to me through this year.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on Tuesday clarified comments he made last week when he said he thought the Chiefs are "committed to me through this year.”
John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor spoke with Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt live on Facebook after Wednesday's practice at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility. Terez also spoke with Blair Kerkhoff of The Star about the progress of the team's 2017 draft picks.