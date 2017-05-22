Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jah Reid.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jah Reid. DAVID EULITT deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jah Reid. DAVID EULITT deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

May 22, 2017 11:58 AM

Chiefs’ tackle Jah Reid sues former college

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Jah Reid to Central Florida: Please ask permission to use my likeness.

Reid, the Chiefs offensive tackle, has filed suit against his college, Central Florida, and a separate corporation led by Knights football coach Scott Frost for improper use of his likeness promoting the school’s football camps.

Reid played at Central Florida from 2006-10. He’s appeared in 22 games for the Chiefs over the past two seasons including 11 starts. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

The civil lawsuit alleges UCF Athletics Association and Rise and Conquer LLC, which Frost created to coordinate his camps, used Reid’s name, accomplishments and picture to promote the camps without his permission.

The story was originally reported by the Orlando Sentinel.

Reid is seeking $200,000 in royalties and $600,000 in damages for the improper use of his likeness.

UCF officials denied they improperly used Reid’s likeness.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith knows he has to perform this year

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith knows he has to perform this year 0:45

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith knows he has to perform this year
Derrick Johnson on being a NASCAR pace car driver 3:20

Derrick Johnson on being a NASCAR pace car driver
Derrick Johnson expects to be ready for training camp 0:54

Derrick Johnson expects to be ready for training camp

View More Video

Sports Videos