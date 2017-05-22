Chiefs’ tackle Jah Reid sues former college

Jah Reid to Central Florida: Please ask permission to use my likeness.
Reid, the Chiefs offensive tackle, has filed suit against his college, Central Florida, and a separate corporation led by Knights football coach Scott Frost for improper use of his likeness promoting the school’s football camps.
Reid played at Central Florida from 2006-10. He’s appeared in 22 games for the Chiefs over the past two seasons including 11 starts. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
The civil lawsuit alleges UCF Athletics Association and Rise and Conquer LLC, which Frost created to coordinate his camps, used Reid’s name, accomplishments and picture to promote the camps without his permission.
The story was originally reported by the Orlando Sentinel.
Reid is seeking $200,000 in royalties and $600,000 in damages for the improper use of his likeness.
UCF officials denied they improperly used Reid’s likeness.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
