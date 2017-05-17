Chiefs hire Tim Terry away from Green Bay as director of pro personnel

The Chiefs have hired Tim Terry away from Green Bay to be their director of pro personnel, a source confirmed to The Star on Wednesday.

Terry, 42, will replace Will Lewis, who served in the role the last four seasons.

Terry, a former NFL linebacker, has been with the Packers since 2004, when he joined the team as a pro personnel assistant. In 2008, he was promoted to assistant director of pro personnel, the position he held until he was hired away by the Chiefs.

In that role, Terry was responsible for scouting professional prospects in the NFL, Canadian Football League and Arena League, according to his bio with the Packers. Terry was also involved with the in-season, advance scouting of the Packers’ upcoming opponents, which will also continue with the Chiefs.

Terry also served as the Packers’ director of player development, when he was charged with helping to maintain the locker-room cohesiveness and assisting players in acclimating to their roles, both on and off the field.

It is not yet known how the club plans to replace Trip MacCracken, who served as the Chiefs’ director of football administration the last several seasons but was also not retained. MacCracken worked with Brandt Tilis to help manage the team’s salary cap.

News of Terry’s hiring was first reported by NFL Network.