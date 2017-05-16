Chiefs claim former Titans LB Reshard Cliett off waivers

The Chiefs claimed linebacker Reshard Cliett off waivers from Tennessee on Tuesday. To make room for him, they released defensive back Jimmy Hall.

Cliett, who turned 25 in April, weighs in at 6 feet 2 and 222 pounds. He does not have any NFL statistics.

Cliett was a sixth-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2015, and has also spent time with Denver, Arizona, Tennessee and the New York Jets.

Hall, 25, signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad in November and agreed to a reserve-futures contract in January.