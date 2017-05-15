Chiefs’ pro scouting director won’t return

Chiefs director of pro scouting Will Lewis won’t return to the team, a source confirmed to The Star on Tuesday.
Lewis, 58, is a former NFL cornerback with over 20 years of scouting and front office experience. He spent time in Green Bay as a scout and pro personnel assistant before joining Seattle in 1999, when he served as the club’s director of pro personnel until 2009, when he was promoted to vice president of football operations.
Lewis served in that position in Seattle until 2013, when he became the Chiefs’ director of pro scouting once general manager John Dorsey was hired from Green Bay.
News of the separation between Lewis and the Chiefs was first reported by InsideTheLeague.com.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments