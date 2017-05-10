Chiefs sign former 49ers guard Andrew Tiller

The Chiefs signed free-agent guard Andrew Tiller on Tuesday, the club announced.
Tiller, 28, visited the Chiefs in March but left without a deal. He played in 15 games with the San Francisco 49ers last season, starting seven. The 6-foot-4, 324-pounder also started seven games in 2015, when he dressed for 12 games.
The interest in Tiller makes sense for the Chiefs. They recently signed their starting right guard, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, to a five-year, $41.25 million extension, but the left guard spot remains a tad murky, as they failed to draft any offensive linemen in this year’s NFL Draft.
That means 2016 fourth-rounder Parker Ehinger will likely have to beat out out fourth-year pro Zach Fulton for the job again in camp, but Ehinger was lost for the season due to a torn ACL in early November. Fulton started the final nine games of the season at left guard but is slated to be a free agent after the 2017 season.
Other players on the roster who have started at least one game at guard for the Chiefs last season include Jordan Devey, 29, and Jah Reid, 28. Both took nods at right guard a year ago when Duvernay-Tardif was forced to sit due to an ankle injury.
Still, Tiller could have added some veteran depth to the position. Though he just completed his fourth season, he has made his way around the league.
A sixth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2012, Tiller was released in August 2013 and signed to the San Diego Chargers’ practice squad.
He later spent time on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad that season, and after his release the following August, latched on with the 49ers, where he’s dressed for 28 games the last three seasons.
Terez A. Paylor
