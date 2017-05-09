Chiefs sign six free agents, waive seven players

The Chiefs signed six free agents and waived seven players in moves announced on Tuesday.
Signed by the Chiefs: defensive lineman Ricky Ali-ifua, tight end Emanuel Byrd, cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptist, punter Will Monday, running back Devine Redding and wide receiver Jamari Staples.
Waived by the team: cornerback Vernon Harris, wide receiver Anas Hasic, tight end Wyatt Houston, defensive lineman Cory Johnson, fullback Will Ratelle, running back Kelvin Taylor and Darrin Reaves, who was waived with an injury settlement.
Reaves was on the Chiefs’ practice squad last season and appear poised to be called up when Jamaal Charles went on injury reserve in November. But Reaves had tweaked a groin and didn’t get the call.
