Chiefs expected to sign defensive lineman Ricky Ali’ifua, pending physical

Every year, the Chiefs end up signing a handful of players from their rookie minicamp.
Former Utah State defensive lineman Ricky Ali’ifua will likely be one of the first players to earn that distinction this season. He’s reached an agreement with the team and is expected to sign pending a physical, a source told The Star on Monday.
Ali’ifua, 25, was a two-year starter for the Aggies who spent 2010 to 2012 on LDS Church Mission and graduated from Utah State last week. He chose the Chiefs over a handful of other teams after completing the final session of the team’s three-day rookie minicamp on Monday.
The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Ali’ifua started all 12 games at defensive end in 2016 and led the team in sacks (3 1/2 ), quarterback hurries (four) and tackles for loss (eight). Ali’ifua also finished third among defensive linemen in total tackles with 29.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments