Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith recognized on NFL Network’s top 100 list

4:47 New Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'You've got to find ways to win' Pause

5:26 Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted DE Tanoh Kpassagnon in the second round

12:49 Chiefs GM John Dorsey on Patrick Mahomes: 'He's got the skillset to be one of those truly great players'

4:29 Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted running back Kareem Hunt

1:00 Five things to know about new Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II

2:39 Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on new QB Patrick Mahomes

1:01 Andy Reid on the challenges of developing a young QB behind an established starter

2:30 New viruses add to danger from ticks

1:44 From high school dropout to college track star