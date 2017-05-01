Chiefs sign four undrafted free agents to contracts

The Chiefs have signed four undrafted college free agents to contracts — Oregon State safety Devin Chappell, Utah State tight end Wyatt Houston, Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp and Nebraska receiver Alonzo Moore — The Star has learned.
The Chiefs are expected to have room for about 11 or 12 undrafted signings, in all.
The four who have already signed will be joined at the three-day rookie minicamp this weekend by a number of players, including Oklahoma State safety Jordan Sterns and Alabama receiver Gehrig Dieter, sources told The Star. Other players also announced on Twitter that they would attend, including West Florida receiver Anas Hasic, Marshall receiver Justin Hunt, Marshall tight end Emanuel Byrd, Auburn receiver Tony Stevens, Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp, Oklahoma State cornerback Ashton Lampkin, Houston defensive tackle B.J. Singleton and Southern California guard Damien Mama.
Utah State defensive lineman Ricky Ali’ifua, Western Kentucky long snapper Nolan Dowling, Utah State tight end Wyatt Houston, Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Austin Gearing, UTEP offensive lineman Corin Brooks will also be headed to Kansas City, according to tweets from their respective schools.
Montana cornerback JR Nelson is also headed to Kansas City, per the Missoulian.
