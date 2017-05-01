Tulsa punter and KC native Dalton Parks lands free-agent tryout with Chiefs

Former Tulsa punter Dalton Parks, a Kansas City native, has landed a tryout with the Chiefs, a source told The Star.
Parks, a graduate of Staley High School, is one of several prospects who will attend the Chiefs’ three-day rookie minicamp, which starts Saturday.
Parks was a four-year starter at Tulsa who punted 64 times for 2,672 yards, an average of 41.8 yards per punt. He also landed 22 of them inside the 20-yard line.
Parks will be joined by at least 16 players who have either accepted a rookie tryout or signed priority free-agent deals, including Oklahoma State safety Jordan Sterns, Alabama receiver Gehrig Dieter and Oregon State safety Devin Chappell, sources told The Star.
A number of players also announced on Twitter that they were either signing with the Chiefs or trying out, including: West Florida receiver Anas Hasic, Marshall receiver Justin Hunt, Marshall tight end Emanuel Byrd, Auburn receiver Tony Stevens, Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp, Oklahoma State cornerback Ashton Lampkin and Southern California guard Damien Mama.
Utah State defensive lineman Ricky Ali’ifua, Western Kentucky long snapper Nolan Dowling, Utah State tight end Wyatt Houston, Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Austin Gearing, UTEP offensive lineman Corin Brooks will also be headed to Kansas City, according to tweets from their respective schools.
Montana cornerback JR Nelson is also headed to Kansas City, according to the Missoulian.
At this point, it’s unclear how many are priority free agents — like Chappell, a source said — and how many are simply invites to the three-day rookie minicamp.
The difference is that priority free agents receive contracts — and thus, money in the form of a small signing bonus — while tryout players aren’t guaranteed anything. That often gives priority free agents a better shot to make the team, since the club has already invested some money.
