April 29, 2017 5:49 PM

Chiefs’ draft ends with USC defensive back Leon McQuay III

By Blair Kerkhoff

The NFL Draft shaped up deep at defensive back, but the Chiefs didn’t get in on the act until their final selection.

With their sixth-round selection, the Chiefs picked Southern California’s Leon McQuay III.

McQuay played some corner early in his Trojans career but is a two-year starter at safety and was chosen honorable mention All-Pac-12 last season after making 50 tackles and coming up with two interceptions.

The second one was huge.

With 38 seconds remaining in the Rose Bowl against Penn State, McQuay came up with the pick along the sideline and returned it 33 yards to set up the game-winning field goal.

“He does have ball skills,” said Chiefs scout Trey Koziol. “With his length, speed and athleticism, he can go up and play the ball. He has a lot of physical tools.”

The Chiefs will look at McQuay at cornerback and nickel.

“Wherever the coaches need me, I’m open to anything,” said McQuay, who had five career interceptions.

The 6-1,195-pound McQuay describes himself as a “very instinctive, I like to be around the ball, and probably the thing I do best is play fast.”

McQuay comes from a football family, but it skipped a generation. His grandfather, the late Leon McQuay, spent six seasons in the NFL and Canadian Football League.

