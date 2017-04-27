NFL Draft first round: Cleveland Browns take Myles Garrett No. 1 overall

The first round of the NFL Draft is being held in Philadelphia on Thursday night. Follow the first round picks with reporter Terez A. Paylor’s evaluations.
1. Cleveland Browns
MYLES GARRETT, Texas A&M
Measurables: 6-4, 272, 21, 4.64
Bio: Three-year starter who had 33 tackles (15 for loss), 8 1/2 sacks and 10 hurries in 11 games in 2016. Also had zero interceptions and one pass breakup. Declared after true junior season in which he missed a game with a high ankle sprain.
Strengths: Is young for a prospect. Ideal body type for an NFL edge rusher, with excellent bulk and ridiculous length (35 1/4 -inch arms). Killed it at the Combine, posting top marks at his position in the 40, bench press (33 reps), vertical jump (41 inches) and broad jump (128 inches). Battled injuries almost all season in 2016 and played through it. Outstanding burst off the snap allows him to convert speed-to-power and punish offensive tackles. Shows flashes of an effective swim move. Quick and powerful rushing inside on stunts. Has the power to hold up on doubles. Shows impressive bend to turn the corner when pass rushing. Scheme-versatile; could be destructive in a 3-4 or 4-3. Athletic enough to hold up in space. Has to be accounted for at all times due to his rare physical traits. Rarely looks bad when he’s healthy and his motor is running hot. “When healthy, he’s easy to do on tape,” NFL Network’s Mike Mayock said. “He’s 6-5, 262 pounds. He’s got outside edge ability, he’s got ability to come up and underneath, he can set a physical edge in the run game. But most importantly, he can affect quarterbacks. That’s what this league is about.”
Weaknesses: Relies on his immense natural gifts too much to get sacks. Not a natural technician; needs to continue to develop his hand usage, pass-rush repertoire and feel for when to use those moves. Not a tempo setter; doesn’t chase hard in pursuit and doesn’t play hard all the time, though some of that might have been affected by his heavy workload. Needs to play with more of an edge. Run defense is a question. “I thought he got better vs. the run this year,” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said. “You can find a handful of plays where defensive linemen, especially playing 100 snaps a game against spread offenses, where you’re not chasing from one side of the field to the other. People are starting to lump him in with Jadeveon Clowney in terms of the effort; I didn’t see that. I thought he gave a lot more consistent effort. I thought he played stronger vs. the run.”
2. Chicago Bears (trade with 49ers)
MITCHELL TRUBISKY, North Carolina
Measurables: 6-2, 222, 22, 4.67
Bio: First-year starter who completed 304 of 446 passes for (68.2 percent) for 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2016, setting multiple single-season school passing marks. Rushed 93 times for 308 yards and five touchdowns. Was sacked 20 times. Lost three fumbles. Declared after redshirt junior season in which he led North Carolina to an 8-5 record and a loss to Stanford in the Sun Bowl. Had a formal interview with the Chiefs at the NFL Combine.
Strengths: Among top testers at his position in the 40 (4.67), three-cone drill (6.87) and 20-yard shuttle (4.25). Ball jumps out of his hand; throws a tight spiral with plenty of heat out of a quick, three-quarter delivery. Footwork was better than expected at the Combine when taking drops. Good athlete who can escape pressure and extend the play with improvisation and also pick up some yards in the open field. Is quick on play-action boots and gains yards with his feet. When his mechanics are on point, he flashes the ability to throw accurately short and intermediate, both on the run and in rhythm. Flashes deep-ball accuracy, especially down the seams, but needs to be more consistent outside the hashes. Generally makes good decisions and does not turn the ball over but can occasionally be fooled by coverage. Diligently follows through on play-action fakes. Showed some gumption by bouncing back in a road win against Miami after an ugly road loss to Virginia Tech. Showed significant improvement as the season went on. NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said he put a second-round grade on him that was similar to what he had on New England’s Jimmy Garoppolo a few years ago. “He’s got quick release, a big arm, good feet,” Mayock said of Trubisky. “He moves around the pocket fairly well. So I was really impressed. I wasn’t expecting a whole lot when I put the first tape in.”
Weaknesses: Played in a spread, shotgun-heavy offense with lots of flares, screens and wide-open windows. Rarely took snaps under center. Doesn’t always sense pressure quick enough; will sometimes throw off his back foot and drop his eyes in the face of the rush (but made some real strides in this area by the end of the season). Footwork is inconsistent; did not always follow through on short touch throws. Scouts are concerned he couldn’t beat out Marquise Williams, who went undrafted in 2016, two years ago. Probably has the best combination of physical tools — arm strength, athleticism and polish — of any of the top-tier quarterbacks but will probably need some time to develop due to lack of overall lack of collegiate experience. “He made two or three throws in that bowl game against Stanford that were big-time NFL throws under pressure; I loved them,” Mayock said. “However, in the same half, in the second half of that game, he threw a pick-six that was an awful read and an awful throw. I just don’t think he’s ready yet.”
3. San Francisco 49ers
SOLOMON THOMAS, Stanford
Measurables: 6-3, 273, 21, 4.69
Bio: Two-year starter who had 62 tackles (15 for loss), eight sacks and seven hurries in 13 games in 2016. Also had zero interceptions and zero pass breakups. Declared after redshirt sophomore season.
Strengths: Is young for a prospect. Crushed it at the combine, posting top marks at his position in the bench press (30 reps), broad jump (126 inches), three-cone drill (6.95 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.28 seconds). Has long arms (33 inches). Gets off the ball with supreme quickness; consistently wins after the snap and pops offensive linemen with his power and strong hands. Does a nice job locking out and quickly locating the ball vs the run. Quick knifing inside on stunts. Played some three-tech. Has spin, swim and rip moves. Ideal fit is as a 4-3 or 3-4 end who can occasionally reduce down to a pass-rushing three-tech. Is at his best when shooting gaps. “Kid can play outside on run down, inside on pass downs,” Mayock said. “I think what jumps off tape is his interior twitch. By that I mean when you look at a guy like Aaron Donald and what he does inside in sub-pass rush situations, that’s a best-case scenario. I’m not saying he’s Aaron Donald. He’s 12 pounds lighter than Donald. I think he’s a base defensive end on first down that kicks inside in your sub-packages. But it’s that interior twitch and ability to push the pocket from the inside out that makes him special. And I think he’s a top-10 pick all day long because of that.”
Weaknesses: Can get moved and turned on the double. Gets to improve his stoutness on down blocks. Needs to keep working on his hands and power moves; his rush can stall out when offensive linemen can withstand the initial surge and he ends up on the ground. “I think he’ll continue to get better with his hands,” McShay said. “Talked to some people who think he needs to improve his take-on skills. I thought he was OK, I thought he was solid-to-good, not great. But what he can do in terms of disruption inside and outside, those are some of the reasons Solomon Thomas has emerged as a top-five pick. That North Carolina bowl game was something else. I don’t know if I saw an individual dominate a game on the defensive side as much as he did this year.” Needs to do a better job getting his hands up for pass deflections.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
LEONARD FOURNETTE, Louisiana State
Measurables: 6-0, 240, 22, 4.51
Bio: Three-year starter who rushed 129 times for 843 yards (6.5 ypc) and eight touchdowns in an injury-shortened 2016 season. Also caught 15 passes for 146 yards and zero touchdowns. Three fumbles (lost three). Missed five games with a nagging ankle injury and sat out the bowl game to prepare for the draft. Declared for the draft after his true junior season.
Strengths: Team captain in 2016. Big, stout back with an ready-made NFL frame who can carry the mail. Reminds NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah of Jamal Lewis. Runs with outstanding power; can lower his shoulder and bull through defenders. Has good field-speed and burst. Short-stepper who is light on his feet for a big man; shifts his weight, jump cuts and plants and burns like some smaller backs. Sees the hole and hits it most of the time. Does a nice job bending to the corner but is at his best between the tackles, where he can use his balance and power to churn ahead. Scheme-versatile runner who can slip defenders one-on-one on the edge or be effective running inside zone or a man/gap power scheme. Almost always falls forward after contact and is tough to wrangle in the open field with one man due to his unique combination of size, explosion and power. Runs with good patience on the edge; allows his blockers to engage before exploding past them. Has receiving skills; shows some burst out of his cuts and possesses functional hands and run-after-the-catch ability. Diligently sells play-action fakes. Doesn’t relish the dirty work as a pass protector but has the size and strength to do it and generally gets the job done. Has some kick-return ability, which he did as a freshman.
Weaknesses: Showed up to the Combine at a heavy 240 pounds (though he dropped 12 pounds for his Pro Day). Only vertical-jumped 28 1/2 inches, a potential indicator of lower-body explosiveness. Also hasn’t been timed in important agility drills like the three-cone and 20-yard shuttle. Not a burner; has field speed and can take it the distance against some teams but won’t sprint away from every defender at this level. Isn’t an elite creator and needs a few steps with the rock to build up to top speed, so he can be corralled in the backfield if the blocking is poor. Needs to show he can be an effective downhill runner out of different backfield alignments. Was more productive as a sophomore, when he rushed 300 times for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns.
5. Tennessee Titans
COREY DAVIS, Western Michigan
Measurables: 6-3, 209, 22, N/A
Bio: Four-year starter who caught 97 passes for 1,500 yards (15.5 ypc) and 19 touchdowns in 14 games in 2016. Did not work out at the combine or his pro day due to ankle surgery.
Strengths: Outstanding career production but took a jump, physically, from 2015 to 2016, when he looked more explosive. Has NFL size with good burst off the line and out of his cuts. Shows good body control when keeping his feet inbounds and can win contested jump balls downfield. Tremendous focus and hands; can make the tough, one-handed catch. Runs very hard after the catch — flashes a nasty stiff arm — or can juke and make guys whiff. “I have Corey Davis as the No. 1 receiver, because I think he’s a better athlete with good size,” Mayock said. “Better run after the catch than Mike Williams.” Competitive and loves football. Gives good effort when blocking and shows good patience and a killer instinct. “We talked to P.J. Fleck, the former head coach, before the year and he raved about his work ethic,” Kiper said. “Said he’s the first one on the practice field, last one to leave. Loves the game. Works hard, practices hard. You’ve got to like that part of it.”
Weaknesses: Did not regularly face top competition and might need some time to get accustomed to the NFL. Grade is nicked a bit (would be a 7.0) due to his lack of workout numbers (ankle injury). “Corey Davis is a little bit of a wild card because he hasn’t been able to do anything with his injury,” Jeremiah said. “Had an ankle, some ligaments that required surgery. We haven’t seen him run. He can play inside, outside, he’s got the size. Can he win on third down. He’s great after the catch. He’s been productive throughout his career. There’s a long track record there. Pretty durable until he had this injury when he was training for the Combine.”
6. New York Jets
JAMAL ADAMS, Louisiana State
Measurables: 6-0, 214, 21, 4.56
Bio: Two-year starter who recorded 76 tackles (7 1/2 for loss), one sack, five passes defensed, four pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble in 12 games in 2016. Declared after his true junior season.
Strengths: Team captain. Posted a 4.13-second 20-yard shuttle, which was among the best times at his position at the combine. Has outstanding length (33 3/8 -inch arms). Has some burst going forward. Covers plenty of ground and has some ball skills. Also a reliable tackler. Has good instincts and is comfortable playing in space and in the box. Has the look of a guy who can match up with tight ends. A complete safety in the eyes of many. “Jamal Adams, it’s kind of all of it together,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “Talk about a guy that can set the tone with his temperament on the field, his energy is fantastic.” Alpha type who draws comparisons to Chiefs safety Eric Berry because of his leadership ability. Emotional, demonstrative and super competitive. “You hear great stories about him from a leadership standpoint,” Jeremiah said. “Talked to folks at LSU, they say he’s the best leader they’ve had there in 20 years. All those boxes get checked.”
Weaknesses: Isn’t an elite athlete. Aggressiveness bites him sometimes. Doesn’t have a ton of ball production. Some don’t think he’s the best safety in the class. “He doesn’t have the ball skills, explosiveness and range in coverage that (Malik) Hooker does,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr., said. “But Adams running that unofficial 4.38 40 helps. The bothersome part is the 31 1/2 vertical jump.”
7. Los Angeles Chargers
MIKE WILLIAMS, Clemson
Measurables: 6-4, 218, 22, 4.56
Bio: Two-year starter who caught 98 passes for 1,361 yards (13.9 ypc) and 11 touchdowns in 15 games in 2016. Redshirted in 2015 with a fracture in his neck.
Strengths: Big-bodied possession receiver who bounced back by emerged as Deshaun Watson’s security blanket after missing nearly all of 2015 with an injury. Good bad ball catcher; is adept at scooping low throws. Jump-ball and slant specialist; consistent 50-50 winner who can work the middle and win on the fade ball and the Michael Irvin Honorary skinny post. Has a big catch radius and is an eraser for quarterbacks. Can track and high point the deep ball. Not susceptible to jams at the line. Is crafty with his hands at creating separation. Isn’t nifty after the catch but runs hard and with power and isn’t easy to bring down. Willing blocker who can overwhelm defensive backs. Good focus, body control and hands; snatches the ball away from his frame. Competitive and will talk to you if he gets you on one. “Mike Williams will use that big body, wall people off,” Jeremiah said. “I think you’d have some success. In the red zone, Mike Williams could have a big-time impact. Throw it up, let him go get it. He would be a nice complementary piece.”
Weaknesses: Not a blazer. Long juice is a question; one-speed receiver who never seems to create much separation despite good footwork, an issue that will only be exacerbated in the pros. Balance and burst out of his burst out of his breaks needs to improve if he wants to get open in this league. Has the occasional focus drop. “He’s great at just about everything, but what’s his true top-end speed,” ESPN’s Todd McShay said. Positional blocker you’d like to see more nastiness from.
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Buffalo Bills
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Cleveland Browns
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Philadelphia Eagles
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Washington
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Detroit Lions
22. Miami Dolphins
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Atlanta Falcons
32. New Orleans Saints
Comments