Kansas City wants it, but NFL Draft could be headed to Dallas next year

Kansas City wants the zaniness that is the NFL Draft, but next year may be too soon.

NFL Network host Rich Eisen said in an interview on his radio show earlier in the week to draft analyst Mike Mayock that he needed to have his “10-gallon hat and Texas garb ready for next year.” When Mayock asked which city, Eisen said, “Well, one that’s got a Metroplex in its name, a large stadium that’s somebody’s world if you will.”

Eisen would seem to be in a position to know, and the Cowboys just opened The Star in Frisco, Texas, a $1.5 billion headquarters and practice facility.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said on Thursday said he believed his father, AFL founding father Lamar Hunt, would have enjoyed the national spotlight on Kansas City.

“He would have liked the fact that the NFL is moving the draft around, that’s something he would have been excited about,” Clark Hunt said of his father who died in 2006. “I know he would have wanted the draft to eventually come to Kansas City, which is something we’re going to work on.”

This year’s draft is in Philadelphia for the first time. The draft was held in New York from 1965 through 2014. In 2015 and 2016 the event was held in Chicago.

Members of the Kansas City Sports Commission, which plays a role in obtaining sports events, have visited recent drafts and are represented in Philadelphia this weekend.