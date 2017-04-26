Chiefs

April 26, 2017 10:44 AM

Chiefs’ Albert Wilson signs restricted free-agent tender

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson has signed his restricted free-agent tender, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

The Chiefs placed an original-round tender on Wilson, who joined the club as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

As a restricted free agent — a players with three years of accrued service time — the Chiefs could have matched any deal he received on the open market this offseason.

But that obviously didn’t come to fruition, as Wilson instead elected to sign the $1.797 million tender that will make him a free agent next offseason.

The Chiefs placed that same tender on kicker Cairo Santos, a Pro Bowl alternate in 2016 who also signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Santos also signed his $1.797 million restricted tender recently, which will make him a free agent next offseason.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mellinger Minutes Live: Royals hitting slump, Chiefs draft and more

Mellinger Minutes Live: Royals hitting slump, Chiefs draft and more 30:40

Mellinger Minutes Live: Royals hitting slump, Chiefs draft and more
Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0 2:26

Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0
Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains his process for considering controversial players 4:40

Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains his process for considering controversial players

View More Video

Sports Videos