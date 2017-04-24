Chiefs tickets go on sale for Jackson County taxpayers, other groups

Chiefs tickets for the 2017 season went on sale Monday for Jackson County taxpayer.
The tickets must be purchased at the Arrowhead Stadium ticket office and taxpayers must have one form of identification that includes a photo of the purchaser and a personal 2016 Jackson County property tax receipt.
The head start for Jackson County residents is a long-standing policy of the Chiefs. Jackson County voters approved the Truman Sports Complex upgrades in 2006.
Also Monday, Chiefs season-ticket members can buy single-game tickets before they go on sale the general public on Wednesday. The team notified season ticket members with an email with instructions how to participate.
Another group with an opportunity for an early start: members of Chiefs Kingdom Rewards program. The team also will notify those fans with instructions how to participate.
For everyone else, tickets go on sale Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the ticket office or online at www.chiefs.com.
Fans are also encouraged to buy parking passes in advance. Full season paid Red lot parking is $300. For an individual game, the prepaid price for a car is $60. Without the prepay, parking will cost $60 at the gate.
Chiefs home games
PRESEASON
Aug. 11 San Francisco, 8 p.m.
Aug. 31 Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
Sept. 17 Philadelphia, noon
Oct. 2 Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Oct. 30 Denver, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 Buffalo, noon
Dec. 10 Oakland, noon
Dec. 16 L.A. Chargers, 7:25 p.m.
Dec. 24 Miami, noon
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
