With 10 draft picks, Chiefs have flexibility to take quarterback early

General manager John Dorsey didn’t tip his hand on Friday when it comes to the Chiefs and next week’s NFL Draft. Nothing new there.

But in a few ways, this draft is different for the Chiefs.

For starters, they have 10 selections. The Chiefs pick No. 27 overall and have one pick in the second, fourth and seventh rounds and two in the third, fifth and sixth.

It’s difficult to imagine 10 draft picks making the roster, and that could give the Chiefs some flexibility to make moves.

“I like to have a lot of picks,” Dorsey said. “You can do a lot of things with a lot of picks. It’s better than the opposite.

“Are we going to see if we can trade up … or see if we can trade back and get more? We’re always going to do our due diligence in that regard.”

Which presents another possible difference in this year’s draft: The Chiefs could select a quarterback early, perhaps using picks in a trade to gain a more favorable position if there’s a quarterback the team likes.

The consensus of mock drafts has three quarterbacks going in the first round: North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson’s DeShaun Watson and Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs are set at the position this season with Alex Smith, who turns 33 in May. He has two seasons left on the contract he signed in 2014 and this appears to be an opportune time to begin grooming a successor.

In the Andy Reid/Dorsey era, the Chiefs have drafted two quarterbacks: Aaron Murray and Kevin Hogan, each in the fifth round. Neither is with the team. Currently on the roster are Tyler Bray and Joel Stave.

The Chiefs haven’t selected a quarterback in the first round since 1983, when they took Todd Blackledge. He is also the last Chiefs-drafted quarterback to be the starter in a Chiefs’ victory.

Dorsey said he sees talent among quarterbacks in this year’s class although none who necessarily could step in and start immediately for an NFL team.

“I think there are some talented athletes within this class,” Dorsey said. “They have different skills sets, some are better runners.

“Are there any surefire starters right off the bat? You make take poll of other GMs, but I personally don’t think so,” Dorsey said. “But are there enough quarterbacks who have enough traits and skills to be developed down the road? Yes, there sure is.”