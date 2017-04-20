Chiefs have six primetime games in 2017, open at Patriots

The Chiefs will have six primetime games in 2017.
Here’s the club’s schedule for 2017, which was released on Thursday:
Sept. 7: at New England, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 17: Philadelphia, Noon (FOX)
Sept. 24: at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 2: Washington, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 8: at Houston, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 15: Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Oct. 19: at Oakland, 7:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 30: Denver, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 5: at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
BYE
Nov. 19: at New York Giants, Noon (CBS)
Nov. 26: Buffalo, Noon (CBS)
Dec. 3: at New York Jets, Noon (CBS)
Dec. 10: Oakland, Noon (CBS)
Dec. 16: Los Angeles Chargers, 7:25 p.m. (NFL Network)
Dec. 24: Miami, Noon (CBS)
Dec. 31: at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
