Chiefs have six primetime games in 2017, open at Patriots

17:21 NFL Draft preview: Chiefs' needs and potential targets Pause

2:45 Breaking down the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL Draft

2:38 Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones wants to be Cam Newton: 'I'm dead serious'

6:51 Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on QB draft picks, age and his future

0:35 Tennessee cornerback Cameron Sutton on what it would be like to play with Marcus Peters

53:41 Chiefs offseason preview with Terez A. Paylor and Sam Mellinger

0:57 Chiefs' Clark Hunt on the NFL's recent relocations and how they affect the Chiefs

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

0:53 Five players the Chiefs could take at No. 27 in the NFL draft