April 20, 2017 7:21 PM

Chiefs have six primetime games in 2017, open at Patriots

By Terez A. Paylor

The Chiefs will have six primetime games in 2017.

Here’s the club’s schedule for 2017, which was released on Thursday:

Sept. 7: at New England, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 17: Philadelphia, Noon (FOX)

Sept. 24: at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 2: Washington, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 8: at Houston, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 15: Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Oct. 19: at Oakland, 7:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 30: Denver, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 5: at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

BYE

Nov. 19: at New York Giants, Noon (CBS)

Nov. 26: Buffalo, Noon (CBS)

Dec. 3: at New York Jets, Noon (CBS)

Dec. 10: Oakland, Noon (CBS)

Dec. 16: Los Angeles Chargers, 7:25 p.m. (NFL Network)

Dec. 24: Miami, Noon (CBS)

Dec. 31: at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

