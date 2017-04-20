Chiefs bring Kendall Reyes in for free-agent visit

The Chiefs recently brought former defensive tackle Kendall Reyes in for a visit, The Star has learned.
Reyes, 27, was signed last October after injuries set in along the defensive line to starters Allen Bailey and Jaye Howard.
Reyes finished with 15 tackles and a sack while playing 19.6 percent (233) of 1,186 possible defensive snaps.
The Chiefs lost starting nose tackle Dontari Poe to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency but signed former Philadelphia Eagles tackle Bennie Logan to a one-year deal to help replace him.
The Chiefs also have Howard and Bailey under contract this year, in addition to promising second-year pro Chris Jones and third-year pro Rakeem Nunez-Roches.
Terez A. Paylor
