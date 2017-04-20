Chiefs

April 20, 2017 2:16 PM

Chiefs bring Kendall Reyes in for free-agent visit

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

The Chiefs recently brought former defensive tackle Kendall Reyes in for a visit, The Star has learned.

Reyes, 27, was signed last October after injuries set in along the defensive line to starters Allen Bailey and Jaye Howard.

Reyes finished with 15 tackles and a sack while playing 19.6 percent (233) of 1,186 possible defensive snaps.

The Chiefs lost starting nose tackle Dontari Poe to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency but signed former Philadelphia Eagles tackle Bennie Logan to a one-year deal to help replace him.

The Chiefs also have Howard and Bailey under contract this year, in addition to promising second-year pro Chris Jones and third-year pro Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

NFL Draft preview: Chiefs' needs and potential targets

Chiefs reporters Vahe Gregorian, Terez Paylor and Blair Kerkhoff discussed the NFL Draft during a Facebook Live session on Wednesday, April 20, 2017, at The Kansas City Star building.

Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

 

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NFL Draft preview: Chiefs' needs and potential targets

View More Video

Sports Videos