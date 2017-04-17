Chiefs’ Chris Jones says feed him Hungry Pig Right

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones will miss nose tackle Dontari Poe. Last season as a rookie, Jones followed the veteran Poe around like a puppy. When Poe cut up half a banana to put in his oatmeal, Jones did the same.

“I didn’t like, but I ate it because Poe ate it,” Jones said. “I used to be his shadow.”

But now that Poe is off to the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent, an opening has presented itself not only at nose tackle but on Poe’s pages in the offensive playbook. Hungry Pig Right, a goal-line play that produced a touchdown toss to 346-pound Poe last season, needs a new target.

Jones’ hand is raised enthusiastically.

And not just for that. Jones’ smile grew large as he identified his dream position: quarterback.

“I told y’all it was coming, baby, just a matter of time,” Jones said. “Cam Newton to Dak Prescott to Tim Tebow, I was going to be that. You just can’t rush greatness, baby.

“We will see.”

How will Jones sell the idea of offense to Andy Reid?

“We have to look at the more skillful, athletic, swifty kind of guy,” Jones said, again with smile. “Not to toot my own horn, but that’s me.”

Jones said he has volunteered his services on offense to Reid.

“He just laughed about it,” Jones said. “I just don’t know he takes me seriously….I’m dead serious about this Cam Newton-Tim Tebow thing. I need to get into the end zone.”