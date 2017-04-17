Andy Reid gives injury updates as Chiefs start offseason training

The Chiefs’ offseason training program began Monday, and coach Andy Reid gave updates on several injured players.
Inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (torn Achilles) has been rehabbing in Kansas City.
“I wouldn’t hold anything against him,” Reid said, when asked if he expects Johnson, 34, to return to Pro Bowl form. “He’s a pretty unique guy. He’s been through this before.”
Tight end Travis Kelce, who recently underwent shoulder surgery, probably won’t do anything until training camp, like Johnson. But Reid said Kelce might participate in lighter drills throughout organized team activities.
Reid said defensive end Allen Bailey, who landed on injured reserve last October because of a shoulder injury, is “doing very well” and is “almost ready to go” for OTAs, which start in May.
Defensive end Jaye Howard, who was put on injured reserve because of a hip injury last year, has been rehabbing in Orlando with his surgeon and is doing well, Reid said.
Left guard Parker Ehinger, who landed on injured reserve in October because of a torn ACL, is not expected to be ready before training camp. Same goes for outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas (knee).
Running back Darrin Reaves also had sports hernia surgery recently.
Reid was asked if he expects any of these injuries to seep into training camp.
“I don’t think so,” Reid said. “But it’s probably too early to tell.”
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
