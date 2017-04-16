Report: Chiefs-Patriots opener a near certainty

1:27 Terez A. Paylor breaks down the top tight ends in the NFL Draft Pause

0:57 Chiefs' Clark Hunt on the NFL's recent relocations and how they affect the Chiefs

0:44 Chiefs coach Andy Reid on the Raiders' decision to leave Oakland

23:05 Mellinger Minutes Facebook Live: Sam on KU basketball, Raiders move, Royals and more

53:41 Chiefs offseason preview with Terez A. Paylor and Sam Mellinger

0:53 Five players the Chiefs could take at No. 27 in the NFL draft

1:15 Terez A. Paylor on the Chiefs' NFL Draft options with the 27th overall pick

0:19 Chiefs' Andy Reid on Spencer Ware's 2017 role

0:35 Tennessee cornerback Cameron Sutton on what it would be like to play with Marcus Peters