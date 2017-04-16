Report: Chiefs-Patriots opener a near certainty

The NFL’s regular-season schedule is expected to be released this Thursday, Detroit Lions president Rod Wood recently told reporters.
However, there continues to be hints about the Chiefs’ opener.
Just two months after Peter King of TheMMQB.com predicted the Chiefs will face the defending champion New England Patriots to kick off the season on Sept. 7, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe wrote Sunday that a Chiefs-Pats showdown on Thursday Night Football for that date is a near certainty.
If that proves to be the case, it means the league will choose the Chiefs over a Super Bowl rematch with the Atlanta Falcons, who are also due to visit the Patriots in 2017 but could want to open their season at home to showcase the new, $947 million Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The last time the Chiefs met the Patriots during the regular-season, Andy Reid’s squad dealt the Patriots a 41-14 defeat on Monday Night Football in 2014. New England coach Bill Belichick’s squad got revenge the next season, however, toppling the Chiefs 27-20 in a divisional-round home game.
The Chiefs are 3-1 in season openers under Reid.
