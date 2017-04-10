Chiefs release 2017 preseason schedule

The National Football League released its preseason schedule on Monday, and for the second straight season, the Chiefs will be travel to the West Coast for one of their road games.
The Chiefs will open the preseason with a home date against the San Francisco 49ers, followed by a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs will then travel to Seattle for a nationally-televised road game against the Seahawks, which will be shown by CBS at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.
A year ago, the Chiefs also went to the West Coast for their third game of the preseason, when they traveled to Los Angeles to face the Rams.
The Chiefs will then close the preseason at home against the Tennessee Titans. The exact date and time for that game, in addition to the contests against the 49ers and Bengals, will be released at a later date.
The NFL’s regular-season schedule will likely be announced soon, as well. Last year, the NFL announced it in mid April. The Chiefs already know that, in addition to their annual home-and-away slate against their AFC West divisional foes, they will also have home games against the Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Steelers and Washington and road games against the Cowboys, Texans, Patriots, Giants and Jets.
The NFL’s preseason games will begin on Aug. 3 with its annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. This year, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 7 p.m.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments