Former Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga visits Chiefs, leaves without deal

Free-agent inside linebacker Rey Maualuga visited the Chiefs this week but left without a deal, a source with knowledge of the visit told The Kansas City Star.
Maualuga is the second known inside linebacker to visit Kansas City during free agency, an indication the club continues to seek reinforcements at a position that contributed to the Chiefs’ No. 26 ranking against the run in 2016.
Maualuga, 30, was recently released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday after eight seasons with the team. A second-round pick in 2009, the 6-foot-2, 258-pound Maualuga finished last season with only 27 tackles and an interception while playing only 30 percent of the defensive snaps. The year before, he recorded 75 tackles in 15 games.
The Chiefs also brought in another veteran free agent, Gerald Hodges, for a visit a few weeks ago, but he also left Kansas City without a contract.
