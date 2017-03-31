Chiefs add veteran tight end to roster

The Chiefs added depth at tight end Friday, signing veteran Gavin Escobar to their roster.
Escobar, a second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2013, is 26-year old who caught four passes for 30 yards and a touchdown in 16 games in 2016 behind star Jason Witten.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder reached career highs with nine receptions and 134 yards as a rookie in 2013. He was one of the best testers at his position at the 2013 combine, running a 4.84-second 40-yard dash.
Escobar adds veteran depth to the position after Travis Kelce had shoulder surgery in the offseason and could miss parts of organized team activities. The Chiefs’ backup tight end, Demetrius Harris, recently was arrested on suspicion of felony marijuana possession. No charges have yet been filed in that case.
The Chiefs also have a pair of athletic young tight ends on the roster in Ross Travis and 2015 fifth-round pick James O’Shaughnessy.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
