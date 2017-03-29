Chiefs coach Andy Reid on the Raiders' decision to leave Oakland

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, flanked by his parents, spoke about his new six-year contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday and the reason he signed with the team that drafted him out of college in the first round.
Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray, a former SEC Defensive Player of the Year at the University of Missouri, discusses his transition to the NFL, his goals for 2017 and the thrill of play against his hometown Chiefs.
The Kansas City Star's Terez Paylor went on Facebook Live on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Chiefs' signing of safety Eric Berry to a six-year, $78 million extension and the team's release of running back Jamaal Charles.