Chiefs’ Clark Hunt paid for extra staff members to attend Pro Bowl

The Chiefs’ coaching staff was selected to coach the AFC in the Pro Bowl this year in Orlando, and as such, the National Football League paid for about 30 members of the team’s coaching and support staff to attend.
But the Chiefs ended up sending about 50 members of the coaching and support staff after team chairman Clark Hunt paid the tab for the rest.
At the NFL’s annual meeting on Monday, Hunt credited coach Andy Reid for the gesture.
"Well, I think it really starts with Coach Reid and how he likes to treat everybody on the football operations side of the staff. When you have an honor like being invited to the Pro Bowl, that’s an honor that’s shared by the entire staff,” Hunt said. “The league does have limits on the number of people that they’ll cover, and we just felt like it was important — and the right thing to do — to make sure that everybody who was a part of the success we had this year had a chance to go down there and be part of that.”
The Chiefs’ staff also coached the AFC in last year’s Pro Bowl, and Hunt paid for additional staff members to that event, which was in Hawaii.
There’s little doubt tight end Tony Gonzalez will go into the Chiefs’ Ring of Honor someday. And while it might seem curious to Chiefs fans that Gonzalez, the team’s all-time leader in catches, yards and receiving touchdowns, has not been inducted yet, it turns out there’s a good reason why.
"We have a policy about a player being retired for a certain number of years that’s like the NFL’s (for the Hall of Fame),” Hunt explained.
NFL rules mandate a player must be retired for five seasons before he can be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Gonzalez’s last played in 2013, meaning he’s been retired for three full seasons and won’t be up for enshrinement until after the 2018 season.
