Chiefs re-sign defensive tackle Jarvis Jenkins

The Chiefs re-signed defensive tackle Jarvis Jenkins to a one-year deal on Wednesday, according to a tweet from his agent.
Jenkins, who turns 29 in April, has spent six seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs, Washington, Chicago and the New York Jets.
He joined the Chiefs last November after injuries to starters Allen Bailey and Jaye Howard hurt the depth along the defensive line. He proceeded to dress for the final eight games, recording eight tackles, a hurry and a half-sack in 15 defensive snaps.
The addition of Jenkins, along with the recent signing of former Eagles run-stuffer Bennie Logan, fortifies a defensive line that lost 346-pound nose tackle Dontari Poe to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.
The Chiefs, however, could still choose to invest resources in the defensive line in the upcoming draft, in which they have 10 picks.
Jaye Howard, a returning starter, will be a free agent next March, while the cap number for Allen Bailey – anothe returning starter – jumps from $6.15 million in 2017 to $8 million in 2018, the last year of his deal.
Both have interior pass-rush experience, along with 2016 second-rounder Chris Jones, who was actually the team’s most consistently disruptive interior player last year, leading all of them in sacks (two) and quarterback hurries (10) despite playing 247 fewer snaps than Poe did.
Another player who could factor into the mix is Rakeem Nunez-Roches, a sixth-round pick in 2015 who also took advantage of Howard and Bailey’s injuries last year to post career-highs of 23 tackles and three hurries. He’s currently under contract through 2017.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
