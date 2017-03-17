Chiefs rework deals with Derrick Johnson, Anthony Sherman to free cap space

The Chiefs continue to face a salary-cap crunch, but two of the team’s veterans — inside linebacker Derrick Johnson and fullback Anthony Sherman have reworked their deals to give the club some breathing room, sources told The Star on Friday.
Johnson, who signed a three-year, $21 million extension last March, freed up $4.25 million by reworking his deal, while Sherman, who is signed through this year, freed up $550,000.
Johnson agreed to a $1 million base salary and a $1 million signing bonus for 2017, but he can eventually make back the money he gave back through playing time incentives, sources told The Star.
Sherman’s base salary drops from $1.55 million to $1.1 million, but the salary is guaranteed, and it includes an addition $125,000 in workout and roster bonuses, a source said. The deal also includes $550,000 in achievable playing-time incentives, bringing the total potential amount back to the original total of $1.8 million.
ESPN’s Field Yates reported that deals had been reworked first.
The moves are important because they likely helped the Chiefs accommodate the one-year, $8 million deal with recently signed defensive tackle Bennie Logan.
Logan, who will replace Dontari Poe, is a run stopper who will be counted on to help a run defense that only ranked 26th in the league last season.
The Chiefs currently have $4.77 million in cap space, according to the NFL Players Association.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
