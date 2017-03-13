Chiefs make Daniel Sorensen signing official

The Chiefs officially announced the re-signing of veteran safety Daniel Sorensen on Monday.
Sorensen, 27, agreed to a four-year, $16 million extension over the weekend.
“Daniel has been a very efficient player for us, both on defense and special teams,” general manager John Dorsey said in a statement. “He’s a relentless worker and a team-first guy. He’s grown each year in our system and I look forward to watching him develop even more as we move forward.”
The deal includes almost $8 million guaranteed and a little more than $2 million in incentives, a source confirmed to The Star over the weekend. The total deal is worth $18.4 million.
Sorensen, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young in 2014, recorded career highs in 2016 with 63 tackles, six pass deflections, three interceptions and two forced fumbles while playing 48 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps as Husain Abdullah’s replacement in dime subpackages.
Sorensen also continued his work as a core special-teams player, logging 81 percent of the defensive snaps one year after he was chosen as a special-teams captain for the playoffs.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments