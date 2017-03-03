DeShone Kizer on being a day one starter and playing for Andy Reid

DeShone Kizer talks about being a starter from day one and whether he'd like to play for Andy Reid.
Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star

Audio: John Dorsey on whether Chiefs will keep Jamaal Charles

Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey, who held a teleconference with reporters Feb. 9, 2017, said running back Jamaal Charles is working hard to recover from knee issues and Dorsey currently sees him as a member of the team for next season. Charles was later released by the Chiefs on Feb. 28.

Meet Sophie Schneider, NFL Play 60's Super Kid winner

Chiefs safety Eric Berry and team mascot KC Wolf on Wednesday paid a visit to Mission Trail Middle School in Olathe to greet seventh-grader Sophie Schneider, won the National Football League’s NFL Play 60 Super Kid contest. The contest encourages kids to stay active, make healthy choices and get 60 minutes of physical activity every day. As the winner, Sophie, 13, will travel to Houston for Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, when she will serve as a student correspondent for ABC’s “Good Morning America” and deliver a game ball to the field.

