NFL quarterback prospects like idea of playing for Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Other than being dual-threat quarterbacks with strong arms and lots of potential, three of this year’s top rookie prospects – Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes II – all have something else in common:
They’d really enjoy playing for Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
“It would be awesome (to play for him) – I grew up watching Andy Reid,” said Kizer, who grew up in Ohio but rooted for Reid’s old Philadelphia Eagles squad. “His ability to develop quarterbacks, to run an offense that’s very quarterback-oriented has led to his teams having a lot of success. It would be an awesome opportunity to play for the Chiefs.”
Watson, who grew up in Georgia, agreed.
“I’m a huge Andy Reid fan and what he’s been able to do with all the quarterbacks he’s done in his coaching career and what he’s doing with Alex Smith is just awesome,” he said. “I had the ability to watch some film on Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs and the way he operates that offense and leads that team, he’s just very, very smooth at what he does.”
Mahomes, who grew up in Texas, said he’s familiar with Reid’s reputation for developing quarterbacks.
“I know he’s definitely a great quarterback coach,” he said. “He’s had great quarterbacks, Donovan McNabb just to name one of the guys. Alex Smith is a great quarterback right now. It’s something that’s awesome. It would be awesome to be under him and how he teaches quarterbacks.”
Watson and Kizer are widely projected to go in the first round, while Mahomes is generating some late-first buzz but generally projected to go in the second. The Chiefs had formal meetings scheduled with all three players at this week’s combine, which is historically an indictor of a team’s interest since each club only gets 60 of those 15-minute sit-downs with prospects during the event.
Another formal interview scheduled
The Chiefs had a formal interview scheduled with Ohio State running back/receiver Curtis Samuel at this week’s NFL combine, The Star has learned.
Samuel was a dual threat as a junior in 2016, rushing 97 times for 771 yards – a sterling 7.9 yards per carry – and eight touchdowns while catching 74 passes for 865 yards and seven touchdown.
The 5-foot-11, 197-pounder joins Wyoming’s Brian Hill, Louisiana-Lafayette’s Elijah McGuire and North Carolina State’s Matt Dayes as speedy, dynamic backs who had formal interviews scheduled with the Chiefs following the recent release of the club’s all-time leading rusher, Jamaal Charles.
