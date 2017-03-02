Chiefs want to keep an open line of communication with Dontari Poe

Chiefs general manager John Dorsey on Thursday repeated the notion that the team hopes to retain pending free-agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe even after declining to use the franchise tag on him.
“I also let him know that I want to stay in an open line of communication because I don’t like to let good football players go,” Dorsey said. “I’m going to let the process take its way out. As long as that line of communication is open, I’d like to have him back.”
Chiefs coach Andy Reid made a similar statement Wednesday, saying Poe is “a great kid and we’d love to have him back.”
The franchise tender for Poe would have been $13.3 million. The Chiefs have about $3.7 million in salary cap space following the signings of Eric Berry and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.
“I just think it was a decision that we made as a group — I thought it was best that we made this decision,” Dorsey said. “By no means is it a slight on him. I just think he’s a good football player.
“If we have an opportunity to get him back, I’m going to fight like the dickens to get him back too.”
Free agency begins at 3 p.m. March 9. Teams can negotiate with other team’s free agents on Tuesday.
