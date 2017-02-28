Is Jamaal Charles the Chiefs’ greatest running back, or is it another Longhorn?

Jamaal Charles or Priest Holmes, two Chiefs from the Texas Longhorns’ stable of running backs.
Who ya got?
With the release of Charles by the Chiefs on Tuesday, the career of Kansas City’s greatest running back comes to a close. Or perhaps it closed a decade ago with the end of Holmes’ career.
The players rank 1-2 on the Chiefs’ career rushing list with Larry Johnson, Christian Okoye and Ed Podolak rounding out the top five.
Charles and Holmes rate a cut above. Holmes ran behind some of the greatest offensive lines in team history and his 76 rushing touchdowns are a team record.
Charles didn’t have that luxury but sometimes all he needed was a slight crease, like in 2012, when he recorded three touchdown runs of 80 yards or longer.
After joining the Chiefs from the Ravens in 2001, Holmes appeared in 65 games over his six-year Kansas City stay and led the NFL in touchdowns with 21 in 2002 and 27 in 2003. In 2002, he was chosen NFL offensive player of the year by The Associated Press.
Charles joined the Chiefs the year after Holmes retired and posted five 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.
When Andy Reid arrived for 2013, Charles became a major pass receiving threat, and logged four touchdown receptions in a victory at Oakland that season.
Here’s a statistical breakdown of Nos. 25 and 31. Holmes’ numbers are with the Chiefs only.
Charles-Holmes comparison
|Category
|Jamaal Charles
|Priest Holmes
|Career rushing yards
|7,260
|6,070
|Rushing yards per carry
|5.5
|4.6
|Rushing yards per game
|93.4
|70.5
|Rushing touchdowns
|43
|76
|Total touchdowns
|63
|83
|Fumbles
|26
|11
|Yards from scrimmage
|9,717
|8,447
Chiefs career rushing leaders
1. Jamaal Charles (2008-16)
7,260 yards
2. Priest Holmes (2001-07)
6,070 yards
3. Larry Johnson (2003-09)
6,017 yards
4. Christian Okoye (1978-92)
4,897 yards
5. Ed Podolak (1969-77)
4,451 yards
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
