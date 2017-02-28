Chiefs officially sign Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to contract extension

The Chiefs on Tuesday officially announced a contract extension with guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.
The extension is for five years and $41.25 million with $20 million guaranteed, The Star reported Monday afternoon.
“Laurent has grown significantly in his three years as a professional,” Chiefs general manager John Dorsey said in a release announcing the signing. The Chiefs did not release the terms of the contract.
“He brings a lot of mental and physical toughness to the position, and last season he was able to become a key contributor to our offense. Laurent has a bright future here.”
Duvernay-Tardif, a sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, has been the Chiefs’ starter at right guard the last two years, starting 27 of a 32 possible regular-season games. Duvernay-Tardif, 26, was set to become a free agent in 2018, but the extension will keep him in Kansas City well into his prime.
Under his old contract, Duvernay-Tardif’s salary cap number was slated to be around $1.8 million in 2017.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
