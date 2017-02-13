Chiefs give promotions to assistant coaches Brad Childress, Matt Nagy

The Chiefs on Monday filled the final void on their coaching staff created by the offseason departure of assistant David Culley, who became the Buffalo Bills’ quarterbacks coach.
Culley’s duty as receivers coach was filled almost immediately by Greg Lewis, who played for Chiefs coach Andy Reid for several years in Philadelphia.
But Culley’s other role in Kansas City for the last four years, assistant head coach, sat idle until Brad Childress was promoted Monday to the position, which is the highest on the staff other than head coach.
“With Coach Culley’s departure to Buffalo, it opened up the position of Assistant Head Coach,” Reid said in a statement. “Moving Coach Childress into that job was a natural fit. He has been in the National Football League for nearly two decades, he’s been a head coach, and knows the various demands on and off the field.”
Childress, like Culley, is a longtime Reid assistant. Childress joined the Chiefs’ staff in 2013 as a spread-game analyst and special projects coach, but was elevated to co-offensive coordinator last season after the departure of Doug Pederson, who left to become the head coach in Philadelphia.
Childress shared the co-offensive coordinator role in 2016 with former quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, who also was promoted Monday when Reid made him the team’s sole offensive coordinator.
Though Reid called the plays last season, Childress and Nagy helped formulate each week’s game plan, and Nagy was the only one who spoke to the quarterback through the headset.
“Coach Nagy did a tremendous job last year and grew in his role as the season progressed,” Reid said. “He’s a talented coach that I believe will continue to evolve as his responsibilities increase. I’m confident these changes will be beneficial to our coaching staff and our team.”
The Chiefs went 12-4 and won the AFC West in 2016. They improved from 27th in total offense to 20th.
