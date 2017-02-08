Former Chiefs running back Mike Adamle says he has dementia and likely CTE

Mike Adamle, a former Kansas City Chiefs running back who went on to a long career as a Chicago and national sportscaster, says he has dementia.
Adamle, 67, acknowledged memory lapses and mood swings in an interview with Chicago’s WMAQ-Channel 5 that aired Tuesday. He also says tests in January showed he likely has chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head. CTE cannot be confirmed until after death.
Adamle went on leave from his job as a sports anchor for WMAQ nearly a year ago and can no longer work or drive.
After playing at Northwestern, Adamle was drafted in the fifth round of the 1971 draft. He played in 22 games and made four starts in two seasons. Adamle rushed for 346 yards in 86 attempts with one touchdown, and caught 16 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 15 kickoffs.
After leaving the Chiefs, he played for the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. He held local and national broadcasting jobs with NBC and ABC and co-hosted the syndicated “American Gladiators” show.
