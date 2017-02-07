Chiefs find replacement for Brock Olivo, also add quality control coach

The Chiefs have filled the hole vacated by the loss of assistant special-teams coach Brock Olivo to the Denver Broncos. Rod Wilson has been tabbed as Olivo’s replacement, a source told The Star on Tuesday.
Wilson, 35, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2005 who spent six seasons in the NFL, recording a total of 47 tackles with the Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He was a member of the 2006 Bears team that reached the Super Bowl, thanks in large part to the dynamic special-teams unit of coach Dave Toub, who now coaches the Chiefs’ special teams. Wilson was a part of Toub’s units then, and now he’ll have an opportunity to help mold one of the league’s best groups in 2016.
Wilson, who spent time as a defensive backs coach with Charleston Southern once his playing career ended, also spent training camp with the Chiefs in 2015 as a part of the league’s Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship, which provides training camp positions to minority coaches every year and has tutored more than 1,800 minority coaches since 1987.
But Wilson is not the only addition to the coaching staff. The club will also add Mike Kafka as an offensive quality control coach, a source confirmed to The Star. ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported that news first.
Kafka, 29, is a former quarterback who was a fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles — and coach Andy Reid — in 2010. Kafka spent two seasons as a member of the Eagles before stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals through the 2015 season.
Kafka spent last season as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Northwestern.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489 @TerezPaylor.
