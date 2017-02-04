Former Chief Morten Andersen elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Chiefs legend Jan Stenerud officially has company in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
For only the second time in history, a pure kicker will be enshrined in Canton. Morten Andersen, who was briefly a Chief during his 25-year career, was part of the seven-member class elected to the hall by 48 selectors during an eight-hour meeting Saturday.
Andersen, the NFL’s all-time leading scorer, finally made it in his fourth straight year as a finalist and fifth year of eligibility.
Andersen, who spent the 2002 and 2003 seasons with the Chiefs, played for six teams across 25 seasons in the league. He is the only player in history to make the NFL’s all-decade team for the 1980s and 1990s.
During his career, Andersen made seven Pro Bowls and was chosen first-team All-Pro six times. He holds numerous NFL records, including games played (382), field goals made (565), points (2,544) and most game-winning field goals (103).
Andersen is the first pure kicker since Stenerud, who was honored in 1991, to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
Senior committee nominee Kenny Easley, contributor Jerry Jones, running back LaDainian Tomlinson, running back Terrell Davis, defensive end Jason Taylor and quarterback Kurt Warner round out this year’s class.
Tackle Joe Jacoby, receiver Isaac Bruce, receiver Terrell Owens, guard Alan Faneca and coach Don Coryell were eliminated in the first reduction vote from 15 to 10.
Safety Brian Dawkins, safety John Lynch, center Kevin Mawae, cornerback Ty Law and tackle Tony Boselli were eliminated in the second reduction vote from 15 to five.
Longtime NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who governed the league from 1989 to 2006, was put forth as a contributor but did not receive enough votes for enshrinement.
Here is a rundown of the seven-member class, which will officially be enshrined on Aug. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
2017 PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS
KENNY EASLEY, safety
Age: 58
Teams: Seattle (1981-87)
Bio: Senior candidate who has been eligible since 1992 but had never been a finalist before this year. Is the 11th safety enshrined in Canton, and the first safety-only player to be inducted since 1998. Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott says Easley is actually the best safety in NFL history. No. 4 overall pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 1981. Five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro player. NFL’s defensive player of the year in 1984. Member of the NFL 1980s all-decade team. Strong safety whose career came to a close after seven seasons due to kidney disease. Finished his career with 32 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries and eight sacks in 89 games.
JERRY JONES, owner
Age: 74
Teams: Dallas (1989-present)
Bio: Owner, president and general manager of the Cowboys joins the likes of the Chiefs’ Lamar Hunt and the Raiders’ Al Davis as owners who made the Hall of Fame as contributors. Helped earn the NFL’s massive television contracts over the last 20 years, which led to the salary cap rising significantly. Jones also helped usher in the area of massive stadium revenue streams by peddling corporate sponsorships attached to the stadium — the first owner to do that, and against the league’s wishes at the time. His financial contributions have put millions of additional dollars into the pockets of owners, coaches and players. Has won three Super Bowls (1992, 1993 and 1995) as the Cowboys’ owner.
MORTEN ANDERSEN, kicker
Age: 56
Teams: New Orleans (1982-94), Atlanta (1995-2000), New York Giants (2001), Kansas City (2002-2003), Minnesota (2004), Atlanta (2006-2007).
Bio: Fourth-round pick of the Saints in 1982, played for 25 seasons and is the only player who made the NFL’s all-decade team for the 1980s and 1990s. Made seven Pro Bowls and was selected first-team All-Pro six times. Holds numerous NFL records, including games played (382), field goals made (565), points (2,544) and most game-winning field goals (103).
TERRELL DAVIS, running back
Age: 44
Teams: Denver (1995-2001)
Bio: Sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 1995, racked up numerous awards during an injury-shortened, eight-year career. Two-time Super Bowl champion who powered a mighty Broncos running game during his prime. Was chosen the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for 1998 and was also selected as Super Bowl MVP that same year. Was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 1996 and 1998 and was chosen to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 1990s. Three-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection finished with 7,607 career rushing yards and 65 total touchdowns.
JASON TAYLOR, defensive end
Age: 42
Teams: Miami (1997-2007), Washington (2008), Miami (2009), New York Jets (2010), Miami (2011).
Bio: Third-round pick of the Dolphins in 1997, recorded 139 1/2 career sacks, which ranks seventh all-time, in 15 seasons. Was a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection and one-time second-team All-Pro pick. Was chosen the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 2006 and was a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2000s. Finished his career with 775 tackles, 77 passes defensed, 47 forced fumbles, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.
LaDAINIAN TOMLINSON, running back
Age: 37
Teams: San Diego (2001-09), New York Jets (2010-11)
Bio: No. 5 overall pick in 2001, was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year in 2006, when he set NFL records for rushing touchdowns (28) and touchdowns from scrimmage (31) in a season. Led the league in rushing twice in 11 seasons. Five-time Pro Bowler who was chosen first-team All-Pro three times and second-team All-Pro three more times. Led the NFL in rushing twice and was selected to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2000s. Also tied a league record for consecutive games with a touchdown (18). Finished with 13,784 career rushing yards and 162 total touchdowns.
KURT WARNER, quarterback
Age: 45
Teams: Green Bay (1994), St. Louis (1998-2003), New York Giants (2004), Arizona (2005-2009)
Bio: One of the great Cinderella stories in NFL history. Undrafted former Arena League star who became league MVP and a Super Bowl champion with the Rams in 1999. Four-time Pro Bowl selection in 12 seasons was also chosen first-team All-Pro twice and was also voted league MVP in 2001. Also led the Cardinals to Super Bowl XLIII. Completed 65.5 percent of his passes in his career for 32,344 yards, 208 touchdowns and 128 interceptions and a career passer rating of 93.7.
