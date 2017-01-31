Chiefs sign two more players to reserve-futures deals

The Chiefs recently signed running back Darrin Reaves and defensive tackle Montori Hughes to reserve-futures contracts.
Reserve-futures contracts begin when the new league year opens in March and don’t count against teams’ current roster limits.
After an impressive preseason with the Chiefs, Reaves, 23, spent the entire 2016 season on the club’s practice squad.
Hughes, 26, was a fifth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2013. Since then, he’s also played for the New York Giants.
Other players who have signed reserve-futures deals with the Chiefs this month include: linebacker Khaseem Greene, offensive tackle Josh James, offensive tackle Joe Cheek, offensive guard Jordan Devey, defensive back Jimmy Hall, defensive tackle Cory Johnson, receiver Seantavius Jones, defensive end David King, outside linebacker Earl Okine, quarterback Joel Stave, running back Will Ratelle and cornerback Julian Wilson.
Only players who are not on an NFL team’s active roster at the conclusion of the regular season are eligible for these contracts. A few years ago, the Chiefs signed running back Spencer Ware to a reserve-futures deal, and he remains on the team.
