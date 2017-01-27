Chiefs’ Marcus Peters to miss Pro Bowl

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters is not attending this year’s Pro Bowl due to a minor foot injury, a source told The Star on Friday.
The Chiefs were not surprised by the decision and were told ahead of time. Mike Garafalo of the NFL Network reported that Peters is dealing with turf toe.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore replaced Peters on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster.
Peters turned in another fine season, racking up team highs in interceptions (six), passes defensed (20) and earning all-pro and Pro Bowl honors for the second straight season.
Despite his absence, the Chiefs will be well-represented at the Pro Bowl on Sunday with five players — quarterback Alex Smith, tight end Travis Kelce, punter Dustin Colquitt, return man Tyreek Hill and special teamer D.J. Alexander — on the AFC’s roster.
All assistants in attendance
All of the Chiefs’ assistants were present at Friday’s Pro Bowl practice and are under contract for 2017, a source told The Star.
The Chiefs have dealt with a few staff defections since the end of the season, as assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo recently left to take the lead special teams job with the Broncos while receivers coach and longtime Andy Reid assistant David Culley left to become the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback coach.
The Chiefs hired former Eagles receivers coach Greg Lewis to fill Culley’s spot, as Lewis was present at the Pro Bowl this week. But Olivo’s spot has not been filled yet, nor has Culley’s assistant head coach title.
