Chiefs’ Chris Ballard will interview for Colts’ GM job

Chris Ballard, the Chiefs’ director of football operations, will interview for the Indianapolis Colts’ vacant general manager position, the Colts announced Wednesday.
Ballard is among six candidates for the job, which was vacated when Ryan Grigson was fired after five seasons over the weekend. Other candidates for the position include Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner of Seattle, Minnesota’s George Paton, Indianapolis’ Jimmy Raye III and Green Bay’s Eliot Wolf.
Ballard has had no shortage of opportunities to interview for other jobs the last few years. In addition to interviewing for the Titans’ and Bears’ openings, the San Francisco 49ers also wanted to interview Ballard earlier this month, only for that not to materialize.
According to Pro Football Talk, the Chiefs denied the 49ers permission to interview Ballard. Now that the season is over, Ballard is free to interview wherever he chooses.
Ballard was promoted in May 2015 to his current position of director of football operations under general manager John Dorsey.
Since Dorsey’s arrival in 2013, the Chiefs have received contributions from all four of their first picks — Eric Fisher, Dee Ford, Peters and Chris Jones — and also unearthed a number of contributors in the middle and later rounds. Ballard has been with the Chiefs during that time span, too.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments