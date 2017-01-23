Senior Bowl will feature strong group of NFL Draft prospects

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB Pause

5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end'

1:35 Catching up with pro football Hall of Famer Will Shields

1:31 Mitch Morse: We'll have a whole off season to dwell on this

1:11 Chiefs Andy Reid talks Tyler Bray after final pre-season game

0:53 Five players the Chiefs could take at No. 27 in the NFL draft

29:05 Chiefs postgame chat with Terez Paylor and Blair Kerkhoff

2:24 Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business