Chiefs’ Travis Kelce fined for penalty, rant vs. Steelers

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did not escape the Chiefs’ 18-16 divisional-round loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday unscathed.
Kelce was fined $12,500 for what the league defined as a “personal attack on an individual game official” and $9,115 for his unnecessary roughness penalty for shoving Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell, a source told The Star.
The news was reported first by Pro Football Talk.
After the loss, Kelce criticized game referee Carl Cheffers for his fourth-quarter holding call on left tackle Eric Fisher, which negated a two-point conversion that would have tied the game.
“That wasn’t a hold on my guy Eric Fisher, and sure enough I hope (Fisher) doesn’t go the entire offseason thinking it was his fault,” Kelce said, using an expletive for the call and adding, “just get our jugulars ripped out because the ref felt bad for (Pittsburgh’s) James Harrison falling on the ground.
“... (Referee Carl Cheffers) shouldn’t even be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again. He shouldn’t even be able to work in a (darned) Foot Locker.”
Kelce was also fined for his shove on Cockrell, who fell to the ground after the two started jawing following a dropped pass by Kelce. The flag cost the Chiefs 15 yards, but they later converted the first down anyway.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
