Chiefs, Cowboys staffs to square off in Pro Bowl

Those who wanted a Chiefs-Cowboys Super Bowl will have to settle for their coaching staffs and their star players squaring off in the Pro Bowl.
For Andy Reid and his staff, it’s the second straight year to coach in the NFL all-star game. Six of his players have been named to the team: safety Eric Berry, cornerback Marcus Peters, tight end Travis Kelce, return specialist Tyreek Hill, quarterback Alex Smith and punter Dustin Colquitt.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and his staff will have several of his players, including quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, on his team.
Coaching staffs that fall in the playoffs before the conference championship game get tabbed for the Pro Bowl.
The game is Jan. 29 in Orlando, Fla., and returns to an AFC vs. NFC format.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
