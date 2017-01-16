Self-inflicted errors by Chiefs hurt Conley more than big hit at goal line

Two Pittsburgh defenders drew a bead on second-year Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley as he and the ball converged near the goal line during the closing minutes of Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Steelers safety Sean Davis dipped his head and delivered a crushing blow that snapped Conley’s head back sharply and left him momentarily motionless on the unseasonably green grass.
Trainers rushed to Conley’s side and spent several minutes treating him on the field before he gingerly walked to the sideline under his own power.
The play resulted in a 15-yard penalty because Conley was a defenseless player and the NFL — in an effort to make an inherently dangerous and violent game safer — is trying to officiate such head shots from the game.
Still, Conley wasn’t upset with Davis’ actions.
“It’s football,” Conley said. “I’m never going to complain about being hit or being hit in a certain way. That’s a great play by that guy. That’s part of the game.”
Conley, who returned later during the drive, said he went through the concussion protocol, but that he didn’t suffer a head injury.
“Yeah, they checked me out, but it was mostly a hit to my back and my ribs, not my head,” Conley said. “They just had to check me out and do some x-rays of my ribs.”
Conley clarified that the x-rays came after the game and not before he re-entered after missing one play.
As he was being attended to by trainers on the field, Conley appeared woozy, but he insisted that wasn’t the case.
“No, it just knocked the wind out of me,” he said.
The Chiefs got the wind knocked out of them a few plays later when a game-tying two-point conversion was erased by a holding penalty.
“Sometimes, the cards don’t fall your way and Pittsburgh played a great game,” Conley said. “This one’s going to burn for a while and we’ll carry this one into the offseason. … That’s what games in the postseason come down to. They come down to moments like that, eliminating mistakes and making plays. In that moment, we thought we had it, then it was called back.”
Now, the Chiefs head into another offseason with another hard-to-swallow loss to mull over.
“It’s the nature of the game,” Conley said. “Either you make the plays to stay in and keep going and keep life or you get knocked out. Pittsburgh made the plays tonight and we didn’t.”
It was especially frustrating for a team with Super Bowl ambitions.
“When you’re a team like this that has the makeup that we do and players that can make exceptional plays, losing like this — it hurt, it stings,” Conley said.
“We know what we’re capable of and we didn’t do it tonight. … We had too many penalties and, on plays when we didn’t have penalties, we had errors that were causing us to have negative plays. Mental breakdowns and guys doing stuff that’s uncharacteristic of our offense, you’ve got to eliminate those things. These games are too close as you see.”
Tod Palmer
