Steelers’ aggressive play call ends the Chiefs’ season

A play that effectively ended the Chiefs’ season emerged from a conversation between a 34-year-old, two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his offensive coordinator.
If it seemed aggressive in nature, well, it was intentionally so.
A third-and-4 situation awaited Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as he walked to the sideline with 2 minutes left on the clock and the Chiefs absent a timeout. Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, the former Chiefs head coach, presented Roethlisberger with an atypical option.
A passing play.
Roethlisberger didn’t hesitate.
“I said ‘let’s do it,’ ” Roethlisberger said. “You want the ball in your hands. I love that situation. It’s not going to go down in any highlights, but it’s a big play for us.”
It sealed the win. It ended the Chiefs’ chances of advancing to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1993 season.
Roethlisberger connected with top wide receiver Antonio Brown 3 yards past the first-down marker — after Brown had outraced Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston on a crossing pattern.
Three kneels later, the Steelers had their 18-16 victory.
It was the second time in the game that Houston found himself trying to keep up with Brown — and unsuccessfully doing so.
“We called a play to get some crossing stuff,” Roethlisberger said. “I knew A.B. was coming across the field. Houston dropped underneath A.B., and A.B. went behind him. Really, it was just about letting him clear (Houston) and putting the ball on him and letting him make a play.”
The play presented Roethlisberger with a run option or an option to extend the play with a scramble.
Neither were ever considered.
“You got the best in the business coming across the field,” he said. I’m going to give him the ball.”
After the Chiefs had burned more than 7 minutes off the clock on their touchdown drive, the Steelers responded with the aggressive call. They actually passed twice in the final set of downs.
Had the final play fell incomplete, the Steelers would have found themselves punting the ball back to the Chiefs with nearly 2 minutes left on the clock — and the Chiefs needing just a field goal for the win.
Add to that, Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell had already torched the Chiefs for 170 yards in 30 carries — an average of 5.7 yards per tote.
But Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin kept it succinct.
“We play to win,” he said. “We’re throwing.”
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
