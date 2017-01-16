Eric Berry to teammates: 'Be honest with yourselves'

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was unhappy with a holding call that negated the game-tying two-point conversion during the closing minutes of Sunday's 18–16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Kansas City Star’s Terez A. Paylor and Vahe Gregorian previewed the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game as well as took questions from viewers live on Facebook onSaturday afternoon at Johnny’s Tavern in the Power
Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan explained the NFL's decision to move the kickoff for Sunday's Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional playoff game to 7:20 p.m. from 12:05 p.m. because of the ice storm in the forecast this weekend.